Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Mozambique's next president, Daniel Chapo, is a former provincial governor with no experience in national government who was little known before his surprise nomination as candidate for the ruling Frelimo party.

The election authority, widely accused of acting in favour of the Frelimo party that has been in power for 49 years, announced on Thursday that Chapo had won the October 9 elections with nearly 71 percent of the vote.

He officially takes charge of the southern African country in January, becoming Mozambique's first president born after independence from Portugal in 1975 when Frelimo first took power.

Chapo, 47, will also be the first president not to have been a Frelimo fighter during the 16-year civil war that ended in 1992 and is estimated to have claimed a million lives.

Tall and slim, he replaces the outgoing president Filipe Nyusi, 65, who has completed the maximum of two terms.

"I trust Chapo," Nyusi said at Frelimo's last campaign rally on October 6. "He will build schools and roads and other infrastructure that the other candidates would not do."

- Consensus choice -

While it was expected that Frelimo would remain in power, Chapo's announcement as candidate for the presidential post in May was a major surprise, said researcher Borges Nhamirre from the Institute for Security Studies based in South Africa.

"We had never heard from him -- no big interview, no interesting speech, no articles or paper, just someone who was like an ordinary politician," he told AFP.

Chapo beat out three other contenders after rival factions in Frelimo could not come to an agreement following two days of intense debates within its central committee.

"They chose Chapo to be able to influence him. He will be very supervised," said an expert on condition of anonymity.

This influence could particularly be used to appoint ministers in the key positions of defence, finance, and natural resources, said Nhamirre.

A balding former political science lecturer, Chapo has a law degree and has worked as a radio presenter.

He began his political career in 2015 when he was appointed, not elected, as the Frelimo district government chief for Palma in the far northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The discovery in 2010 of gas deposits in the region had Mozambique -- one of the poorest countries in the world -- poised to become one of the world's top 10 exporters but projects have been thwarted by jihadist violence in the province since 2017.

Chapo's time there meant "at least he understood how to deal with multinational companies at a district level, having to solve problems of disputes between the local companies," Nhamirre said.

The incoming president made thwarting attacks in Cabo Delgado one of his campaign promises.

"We will continue to work so Mozambique stays a country of peace, including in Cabo Delgado," he said at the final rally. "We want to continue fighting against terrorism."

Chapo, appointed governor of the southern province of Inhambane in 2016, also promised the construction of schools and hospitals and a more robust economy.

Endorsed by former Mozambican presidents Joaquim Chissano and Armando Guebuza, Chapo presented himself as the candidate of unity, promising to "work with every layer of society, youth, women, men, and veterans."