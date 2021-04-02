(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A ship brought on Thursday 1,500 new internally displaced persons from Mozambique's northern town of Palma attacked by militants last week to the regional center of Pemba, Julia Wachave from local women and girls rights group Muleide told Sputnik.

On Friday or Saturday, another boat may deliver 1,500 more refugees from Palma to Pemba, according to Wachave.

Some 75 percent of the arrived refugees are said to have met their family members upon the arrival in Pemba.

On March 24, militants attacked Palma, killing more than 50 people and forcing more than 8,000 others to leave homes. On Wednesday, regional police said that the militants had left Palma and there was no threat of the seizure of our settlements by the extremists.