Mozambique's Pemba Camp Welcomes Hundreds Of Islamist Raid Survivors - UN

Fri 09th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

Hundreds of people who fled the violence in the coastal Mozambican town of Palma have been offered temporary shelter at a transit center in Pemba to the north, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Hundreds of people who fled the violence in the coastal Mozambican town of Palma have been offered temporary shelter at a transit center in Pemba to the north, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"IOM teams are assisting survivors who continue to arrive to safer areas of Cabo Delgado following their distressing experience," IOM Mozambique mission chief Laura Tomm-Bonde said.

Survivors of the March 24 attack by Islamist militants have spread out across the restive Cabo Delgado region.

Thousands are believed to be on the move in dense forests.

"The IOM-supported transit centre in Pemba provides survivors with a place to stay overnight and to receive assistance," a statement released by the organization read.

The UN organization has recorded nearly 14,000 people displaced internally, about 40 percent of whom are children. Close to 700,000 people have been forced out of their homes since militants mounted insurgency in 2017.

