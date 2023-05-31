Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi welcomes Russia's position on peace initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and is ready to facilitate a peaceful settlement if needed, Mozambican Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita said on Wednesday

"He (Mozambique's president) welcomed Russia's position on peace initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, in particular the Chinese initiative, and advocated a peaceful resolution of the conflict, stressing the need for direct dialogue as a way to establish peace ... (Mozambique's president) expressed the readiness of the Mozambican leadership to help establish peace and good neighborliness between Russia and Ukraine if necessary," the minister said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Maputo.

Lavrov said that Russia appreciated Mozambique's balanced and independent position on the Ukrainian conflict.

"Regarding the position of Mozambique on the situation in Ukraine, which was created by the West, we appreciate and respect the balanced and considered approach of Mozambique, which wants to determine for itself its own position," he said.

Lavrov held talks with Nyusi earlier in the day as part of his ongoing Africa tour. Mozambique has become the third country on the top Russian diplomat's itinerary. Earlier this week, the Russian foreign minister visited Kenya and Burundi. His next stop is South Africa, where he is scheduled to meet with the country's leadership and take part in the BRICS foreign ministers summit.