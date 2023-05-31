UrduPoint.com

Mozambique's President Ready To Assist Settlement Of Ukrainian Crisis - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Mozambique's President Ready to Assist Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis - Minister

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi welcomes Russia's position on peace initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and is ready to facilitate a peaceful settlement if needed, Mozambican Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita said on Wednesday

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi welcomes Russia's position on peace initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and is ready to facilitate a peaceful settlement if needed, Mozambican Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita said on Wednesday.

"He (Mozambique's president) welcomed Russia's position on peace initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, in particular the Chinese initiative, and advocated a peaceful resolution of the conflict, stressing the need for direct dialogue as a way to establish peace ... (Mozambique's president) expressed the readiness of the Mozambican leadership to help establish peace and good neighborliness between Russia and Ukraine if necessary," the minister said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Maputo.

Lavrov said that Russia appreciated Mozambique's balanced and independent position on the Ukrainian conflict.

"Regarding the position of Mozambique on the situation in Ukraine, which was created by the West, we appreciate and respect the balanced and considered approach of Mozambique, which wants to determine for itself its own position," he said.

Lavrov held talks with Nyusi earlier in the day as part of his ongoing Africa tour. Mozambique has become the third country on the top Russian diplomat's itinerary. Earlier this week, the Russian foreign minister visited Kenya and Burundi. His next stop is South Africa, where he is scheduled to meet with the country's leadership and take part in the BRICS foreign ministers summit.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Ukraine Water Russia China Maputo Burundi South Africa Kenya Mozambique Top Housing

Recent Stories

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes ..

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes If Food Prices Not Reduced

38 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assign ..

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assignment on June 12 - Spokesperson

39 seconds ago
 Ghizer education department initiates sessions on ..

Ghizer education department initiates sessions on mental health

41 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn ..

Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn on 137 DNFBP companies in Q1

10 minutes ago
 Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal football tourna ..

Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal football tournament inaugurated in Khuzdar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.