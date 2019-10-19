UrduPoint.com
Mozambique's Renamo Says Govt Breached Peace Deal During Vote

Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

Mozambique's Renamo says govt breached peace deal during vote

Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo on Saturday accused the government of breaching a recent peace deal by using "violence" during this week's election

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo on Saturday accused the government of breaching a recent peace deal by using "violence" during this week's election.

"The (ruling) Frelimo party... violated the cessation of hostilities agreement which says... 'not to commit acts of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political objectives'," Renamo said in a statement, calling for Tuesday's vote to be annulled.

