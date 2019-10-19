(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo on Saturday accused the government of breaching a recent peace deal by using "violence" during this week's election

"The (ruling) Frelimo party... violated the cessation of hostilities agreement which says... 'not to commit acts of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political objectives'," Renamo said in a statement, calling for Tuesday's vote to be annulled.