Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The ruling party candidate, Daniel Chapo, has won Mozambique's presidential elections, the electoral commission said Thursday, announcing results from the disputed October 9 polls.

Chapo, from the Frelimo party which has been in power for half a century, took nearly 71 percent of the votes compared to just over 20 percent for his main opponent, Venancio Mondlane, the National Election Commission (CNE) said.

The 47-year-old Chapo will officially take charge of the southern African country in January, becoming Mozambique's first president born after independence from Portugal in 1975 when Frelimo first took power.

