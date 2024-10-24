Mozambique's Ruling Party Candidate Chapo Elected President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 08:37 PM
The ruling party candidate, Daniel Chapo, has won Mozambique's presidential elections, the electoral commission said Thursday, announcing results from the disputed October 9 polls
Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The ruling party candidate, Daniel Chapo, has won Mozambique's presidential elections, the electoral commission said Thursday, announcing results from the disputed October 9 polls.
Chapo, from the Frelimo party which has been in power for half a century, took nearly 71 percent of the votes compared to just over 20 percent for his main opponent, Venancio Mondlane, the National Election Commission (CNE) said.
The 47-year-old Chapo will officially take charge of the southern African country in January, becoming Mozambique's first president born after independence from Portugal in 1975 when Frelimo first took power.
Recent Stories
LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money launde ..
Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school
FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system efficiency
Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming craze
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance
DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children against polio
KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare
Man killed over old enmity
Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says
Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur
More Stories From World
-
Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize1 minute ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school1 minute ago
-
Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming craze1 minute ago
-
Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says34 minutes ago
-
Several injured after Norway passenger train derails39 minutes ago
-
US, Qatar announce new Gaza talks as Blinken eyes new options50 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 770 people killed in Israel assault on north50 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip2 hours ago
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school2 hours ago
-
Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK2 hours ago
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts2 hours ago