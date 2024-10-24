(@FahadShabbir)

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Mozambique's ruling party was declared to have won disputed presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide on Thursday as opposition supporters held scattered protests in several cities.

Daniel Chapo from the Frelimo party, which has been in power for half a century, took nearly 71 percent of the votes for president on October 9, the National Election Commission (CNE) announced.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who has already declared himself the winner and claimed irregularities, won just over 20 percent, it said.

The commission said Frelimo also swept the parliamentary vote, taking 195 of 250 seats, up from the 184 it won in the 2019 vote.

Mondlane's Podemos took 31 seats, pushing out Renamo -- with 20 seats -- as the main opposition.

As the commission was announcing the results, crowds of Mondlane's supporters gathered in various cities, including the capital Maputo and northern Nampula, some brandishing placards with slogans such as "Tired of being the slaves of thieves".

A video said to be from the central city of Chimoio showed hundreds of people on the streets chanting "Venancio".

Mondlane, 50, issued a call for protests on Facebook late Wednesday, encouraging a "great national demonstration" against Frelimo's half-a-century in power.

"The time has come for the people to take power and say that we now want to change the history of this country," he said.

Mondlane has drawn a large following from among the youth of the impoverished country of 33 million people, thundering past the former opposition leader, Renamo's Ossufo Momade, who took just six percent of the presidential vote.

The 47-year-old winner Chapo will officially take charge of the southern African country in January, becoming Mozambique's first president born after independence from Portugal in 1975 when Frelimo first took power.

A former provincial governor with no experience in national government, he will be the first president not to have fought in the 1975-1992 civil war between Frelimo and Renamo which claimed around a million lives.