Open Menu

Mozambique's Ruling Party Re-elected, Opposition Holds Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:37 PM

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

Mozambique's ruling party was declared to have won disputed presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide on Thursday as opposition supporters held scattered protests in several cities

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Mozambique's ruling party was declared to have won disputed presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide on Thursday as opposition supporters held scattered protests in several cities.

Daniel Chapo from the Frelimo party, which has been in power for half a century, took nearly 71 percent of the votes for president on October 9, the National Election Commission (CNE) announced.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who has already declared himself the winner and claimed irregularities, won just over 20 percent, it said.

The commission said Frelimo also swept the parliamentary vote, taking 195 of 250 seats, up from the 184 it won in the 2019 vote.

Mondlane's Podemos took 31 seats, pushing out Renamo -- with 20 seats -- as the main opposition.

As the commission was announcing the results, crowds of Mondlane's supporters gathered in various cities, including the capital Maputo and northern Nampula, some brandishing placards with slogans such as "Tired of being the slaves of thieves".

A video said to be from the central city of Chimoio showed hundreds of people on the streets chanting "Venancio".

Mondlane, 50, issued a call for protests on Facebook late Wednesday, encouraging a "great national demonstration" against Frelimo's half-a-century in power.

"The time has come for the people to take power and say that we now want to change the history of this country," he said.

Mondlane has drawn a large following from among the youth of the impoverished country of 33 million people, thundering past the former opposition leader, Renamo's Ossufo Momade, who took just six percent of the presidential vote.

The 47-year-old winner Chapo will officially take charge of the southern African country in January, becoming Mozambique's first president born after independence from Portugal in 1975 when Frelimo first took power.

A former provincial governor with no experience in national government, he will be the first president not to have fought in the 1975-1992 civil war between Frelimo and Renamo which claimed around a million lives.

Related Topics

Century Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Facebook Chimoio Nampula Maputo Independence Portugal Mozambique January October 2019 From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

3 minutes ago
 Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

3 minutes ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

13 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

13 minutes ago
 SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

13 minutes ago
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”

13 minutes ago
 Qasim Noon reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitm ..

Qasim Noon reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment to Kashmir cause

26 minutes ago
 CCP continues in-depth review of PTCL’s acquisit ..

CCP continues in-depth review of PTCL’s acquisition amid industry concerns

26 minutes ago
 Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

26 minutes ago
 ADB country director calls on Shaza Fatima

ADB country director calls on Shaza Fatima

27 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi ..

LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money launde ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World