Mpox Case Registered in Shenyang in Northeastern China - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) A case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, has been registered in the city of Shenyang in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, with the infected individual placed in isolation and undergoing treatment, the local center for disease control and prevention said on Tuesday.

A suspected mpox case was detected in Shenyang on June 29, the center said, adding that the disease was confirmed on Monday following laboratory tests and expert consultations.

The infection proceeds in a mild form, and the infected individual is placed in isolation and being treated in a special hospital unit.

In June, two mpox cases were registered in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Mpox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. Since May 2022, mpox cases have been reported in countries where the disease is not endemic. The decease affected over 88,000 people in 112 countries, including 147 fatalities, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.