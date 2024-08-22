Mpox disease presents hard-to-weigh risks

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) As fears mount globally about mpox, apparently simple questions such as the danger it poses and differences between variants do not have clear and simple answers.

The World Health Organization in July declared an international health emergency over the spread of mpox, which first appeared in humans around 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

For decades, the illness long known as "monkeypox" was restricted to a handful of African countries, with estimates of its mortality rate ranging from one to 10 percent of people infected.

That uncertainty grew from 2022, when mpox spread elsewhere in the world, especially to Western countries.

Cases in these newly-infected states had very low mortality of around 0.2 percent.

Such differences likely stem from several variables.

First, someone living in the US or Europe is much more likely to receive swift, appropriate medical treatment than patients in most African nations.