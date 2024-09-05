Open Menu

Mpox Epicentre DRC Receives First Vaccines To Contain Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of an mpox outbreak, on Thursday received its first vaccines -- almost half of 200,000 doses donated by the European Union and due to arrive by the end of the week to fight its spread.

"The vaccines have arrived in the DRC. They are now on their way to storage areas and the vaccination campaign should begin at the end of the month," Laurent Muschel head of the EU's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) told AFP.

Congolese Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba and Muschel were present at Kinshasa aitport when the plane carrying 99,100 vaccine doses landed, an AFP journalist said.

The doses left the Danish capital Copenhagen on Wednesday evening.

DRC has recorded more than 19,000 cases and over 650 deaths, according to the latest figures from the health minister.

Mpox is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human.

Sometimes deadly it causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

"It shows the solidarity between the European Union with Africa and also our capacity to react quickly," Muschel said.

The remainder of the 200,000 doses donated by the EU are set to arrive in Kinshasa on Saturday.

The World Health Organization declared an international emergency on August 14, concerned by the surge in cases of the new Clade 1b strain in the DRC that spread to nearby countries.

