Open Menu

Mpox Epidemic: From First Cases To Vaccinations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Mpox epidemic: from first cases to vaccinations

As the Democratic Republic of Congo launches a vaccination campaign amid a flare-up of the sometimes deadly illness mpox, AFP looks at how the virus developed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) As the Democratic Republic of Congo launches a vaccination campaign amid a flare-up of the sometimes deadly illness mpox, AFP looks at how the virus developed.

Several mpox epidemics have broken out, mainly in Africa, since it first emerged in humans in 1970.

The disease, originally named Monkeypox, spreads through close physical contact with infected people or animals, causing fever, muscle pains and painful skin lesions.

First discovered in a monkey in 1958, it is related to, but far less severe than, the deadly smallpox virus, which was eradicated in 1980.

The World Health Organization said in November 2022 that it should be called "mpox", which it considers less of a stigma.

- 1970: first case -

The disease was first detected in humans in the DRC, then known as Zaire, in 1970, according to the WHO.

There are two virus subtypes -- clade 1 and clade 2.

For decades, there have been sporadic cases of clade 1 in central Africa's Congo Basin, and of clade 2 in parts of west Africa.

- 2003: first outbreak outside Africa -

In June 2003, the disease surfaced for the first time outside Africa, in the United States.

It is believed to have spread after rodents, imported into the US from Ghana, infected prairie dogs.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 87 cases, of which 20 were confirmed, but no fatalities.

- 2017: epidemic in Nigeria -

2017 brought a major outbreak in Nigeria, with more than 200 confirmed cases, 500 suspected cases and a fatality rate of around three percent, the WHO said.

Over the next five years, sporadic cases were reported around the world in travellers arriving from Nigeria, notably in Britain, Israel, Singapore and the United States.

- May 2022: surge outside Africa -

From May 2022, clade 2 spread around the world, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men in Europe and the United States.

Clade 2 appears to spread mainly through close and prolonged contact, notably sexual intercourse. People with several partners are most at risk.

In July 2022, the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern -- its highest level of alarm.

Vaccination and awareness drives in many countries helped stem the number of worldwide cases and the WHO lifted that emergency in May 2023 after reporting 140 deaths out of roughly 87,400 cases.

- 2024: new global alert -

In 2024 a new two-pronged epidemic broke out mainly in the DRC.

As well as clade 1, which mainly affects children, a new strain emerged in the DRC, called clade 1b. Clade 1b cases have also been recorded in nearby Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda -- none of which had previously detected mpox.

The WHO declared another international emergency in mid-August.

DRC is at the epicentre of the mpox outbreak and has recorded more than 30,000 cases, as well as 988 deaths, since January, according to its health minister.

According to the African Union's health watchdog, Africa CDC, on October 3, some 34,297 cases, all strains, have been recorded in 16 countries across the continent since January.

A first vaccination campaign started on September 17 in Rwanda targeting people at high risk.

In the DRC a targeted vaccination campaign started on October 5. The country has received 265,000 doses of vaccines from the European Union and the United States. Washington plans to donate one million doses to African nations.

Related Topics

Africa World Israel Europe Washington European Union Alert Gay Singapore Burundi Rwanda United States Congo Kenya Ghana Nigeria Uganda January May June July September October November 2017 All From Million

Recent Stories

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for ..

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity

35 seconds ago
 Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

7 minutes ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

6 minutes ago
 Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figu ..

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

6 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables ..

Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered

6 minutes ago
 SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October ..

SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 13

6 minutes ago
NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

2 minutes ago
 Industrial growth can lift country from economic w ..

Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in Januar ..

Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 2025

2 minutes ago
 DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping t ..

DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping to curb outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Trump returns to site of failed assassination

Trump returns to site of failed assassination

2 minutes ago
 UK, Gulf to establish 280 skills centres in Pakist ..

UK, Gulf to establish 280 skills centres in Pakistan for youth employment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World