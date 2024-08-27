Mpox screening underway in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan borders

(@FahadShabbir)

Mashad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The head of the Communicable Diseases Department of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences has said that the instructions for intensifying the syndromic care of Mpox in the land and air borders of Razavi Khorasan are being implemented.

Last week, the World Health Organization announced an emergency alert for Mpox worldwide, because the disease has left the endemic countries in central and western Africa, and it is now spreading almost all over the world due to rapid travel and communication, Zahra Nehbandani told IRNA on Monday.

No report has yet been released on the existence of Mpox in Iran, she said.

Necessary care is also taken at borders for all communicable diseases, including measles, dengue fever, and Mpox, she noted.

She went on to say that Mpox is transmitted by two methods namely respiratory secretions and contact with blister secretions and wounds.