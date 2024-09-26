Mpox Vaccine Rollout Faces Challenges In East DR Congo
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Kamituga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Mpox epicentre DR Congo is less than a week away from the start of a vaccination campaign, but the rollout faces challenges in a vast country with limited roads, often in poor condition.
Residents of Kamituga, a bustling mining town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, will be among the first to be vaccinated when the campaign begins on October 2.
But authorities still face logistical challenges -- only one road leads to Kamituga and most of the communities surrounding it are isolated.
Taxis crammed with passengers sit beside large trucks, moving slowly through the winding, bumpy mountain pass.
For the most part, the road is a dirt track, interspersed with bridges made from metal beams and wooden planks that allow drivers to cross overflowing rivers.
The town, where the latest mpox epidemic began in September 2023, lies around 180 kilometres (112 miles) from the provincial capital, Bukavu.
Lack of passable roads to villages and suburbs of Kamituga means that motorcyclists often provide rides to people going to the town's hospital.
"We are the first in danger because we carry customers and we do not know if they are infected," motorbike driver Salumu Hassan told AFP.
The only protection Hassan and his colleagues have are long-sleeved jackets and making sure they limit physical contact with passengers.
"We are afraid," Daniel Ngama, another driver, told AFP.
Kamituga has around 280,000 inhabitants, according to official statistics.
But locals estimate the number to be closer to half a million.
Gold mining attracts many to the town and it can often be difficult to monitor the population flow.
"This transient population poses a lot of problems," said Evariste Mbayu, who supervises workers responsible for detecting mpox cases in villages and neighbourhoods.
People come from the eastern city of Bukavu, neighbouring North Kivu province and even Burundi, he said.
With people coming and going "we fear that vaccination will be difficult", doctor James Wakilonga Zanguilwa at Kamituga hospital told AFP.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib announces international retirement13 seconds ago
-
Russian forces say captured town in eastern Ukraine20 minutes ago
-
German economy to shrink again in 2024: think tanks1 hour ago
-
China says ICBM launch 'routine', no change in nuclear policy1 hour ago
-
Pakistani community in Jeddah celebrates 'Saudi National Day'2 hours ago
-
Longest-serving death row prisoner seeks acquittal in Japan retrial3 hours ago
-
EU appointment shows up Hungary's struggling health service3 hours ago
-
China admits economy facing new 'problems', vows to fix property sector3 hours ago
-
A decade on, relatives of 43 disappeared Mexican students demand justice3 hours ago
-
Greenland's footballers yearn for the international stage3 hours ago
-
New York mayor indicted on federal criminal charges3 hours ago
-
'Living in fear': Kosovo Serbs flee crackdown4 hours ago