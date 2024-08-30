Open Menu

Mpox Vaccines Expected To Arrive In DR Congo Within Days: WHO Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Mpox vaccines expected to arrive in DR Congo within days: WHO chief

A first delivery of mpox vaccines is expected to arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the coming days, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A first delivery of mpox vaccines is expected to arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the coming days, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

The WHO declared an international emergency over mpox on August 14, concerned by the surge in cases of a new strain, the Clade 1b, in the DR Congo and its spread to nearby countries.

After returning from DR Congo on Friday, Tedros told a press conference in Geneva: "We hope to have the first delivery in the next few days".

More than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox have been reported in the DR Congo so far this year, with 629 deaths, said Tedros.

The figure included more than 5,000 cases and 31 deaths from the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu, where the new Clade 1b strain has been spreading.

"The number of reported cases of Clade 1b has been rising rapidly for several weeks. Fortunately, relatively few deaths have been reported in recent weeks," said Tedros.

In addition, 258 cases of Clade 1b have been confirmed in Burundi, four in Rwanda, four in Uganda, two in Kenya and one each in Sweden and Thailand, he added.

Related Topics

World Thailand Geneva Burundi Rwanda Sweden Congo Kenya Uganda August From

Recent Stories

Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri ..

Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers

1 minute ago
 Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reser ..

Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..

7 minutes ago
 Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana ..

Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light

21 minutes ago
 107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed ..

107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day

10 minutes ago
 Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

10 minutes ago
 KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of s ..

KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region

10 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi gri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM ..

Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction

10 minutes ago
 River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its cre ..

River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..

29 minutes ago
 Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply s ..

Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan

29 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus i ..

PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..

29 minutes ago
 Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advance ..

Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World