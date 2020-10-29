UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPs Take UK Govt To Court Over Russia Meddling Probe

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:27 PM

MPs take UK govt to court over Russia meddling probe

A group of British lawmakers on Thursday launched court proceedings against the government for its "failure" to open an independent probe into Russian electoral interference and urged new measures to prevent future malpractice

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A group of British lawmakers on Thursday launched court proceedings against the government for its "failure" to open an independent probe into Russian electoral interference and urged new measures to prevent future malpractice.

The group applied for judicial review, claiming the government's actions breached obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights that protect each citizen's right to free and fair elections.

The claim follows the long-delayed publication in July by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) of a report on alleged Russian interference.

The report said it could not come to firm conclusions about any Russian meddling in the 2016 referendum on Britain's EU membership and a 2014 poll on Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom, which the "no" camp won.

But ISC member and Labour MP Kevan Jones said this was because the UK government "actively avoided asking the question".

The July report said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government "took its eye off the ball", and critics pointed to the Conservative party's links to wealthy Russian donors as one explanation for official inaction against Moscow.

Members of the group seeking judicial review include Labour MPs Ben Bradshaw and Chris Bryant, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and former Conservative peer Patience Wheatcroft, along with The Citizens, a democracy campaign group.

They contested the "government's failure to institute an independent investigation into Russian interference in UK democratic processes, and to put in place an adequate legislative framework to protect future elections from foreign interference".

The group said there was "an urgent need for new legislation" to protect Britain's democratic processes, calling for a new body charged with countering foreign interference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament Democracy Independence United Kingdom July 2016 From Government Court Labour

Recent Stories

French green light for pro sport to continue despi ..

21 seconds ago

France's Macron Warns Second COVID-19 Outbreak Wil ..

23 seconds ago

SpaceX Says Crew Dragon's Launch to ISS Delayed Du ..

24 seconds ago

US authorities warn of 'imminent' cyber threat to ..

27 seconds ago

$10 trillion investor coalition challenges mining ..

10 minutes ago

G-B Elections: 130 polling stations declared 'high ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.