MQ-9 Drone Remnants US Property, Not Concerned Russia Can Extract Something - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States considers the remnants of the crashed MQ-9 Reaper drone to be US property, but is not overly concerned that Russia can extract some information from its remnants if it manages to recover them, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said in an interview.

"It's our property and we certainly don't want the Russians getting it," Kirby said on Wednesday. "Whatever is left of that floating material will probably be flight control surfaces, that kind of thing, probably nothing of real intrinsic value to them (Russians). In terms of reengineering or anything like that, we're not overly concerned about whatever they might get their hands on."