MSF Calls for Evacuating Migrants From East Aegean Islands in Support of Local Protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Numerous human rights organizations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), urge the EU and Greek governments to evacuate migrants stranded in detention centers on Greece's eastern Aegean islands and stand by the local communities that oppose the construction of new camps, MSF head of mission in Greece, Stephan Oberreit, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Numerous human rights organizations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), urge the EU and Greek governments to evacuate migrants stranded in detention centers on Greece's eastern Aegean islands and stand by the local communities that oppose the construction of new camps, MSF head of mission in Greece, Stephan Oberreit, told Sputnik on Monday.

In early February, the new Greek government announced that the existing camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos were overcrowded beyond capacity and that they would be shut down to be replaced with new, closed facilities. The move was immediately opposed by hundreds of locals, who clashed with police in protest. The anger of the residents was further exacerbated by Turkey's Saturday announcement that it had opened its borders with Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of help from the EU in dealing with refugees.

"We stand beside the local communities who oppose the creation of closed camps in the islands and we call on the Greek government and EU to immediately evacuate people trapped on the five hotspots to the EU Member States, and to find realistic, humane and sustainable solutions to manage the migration situation in Europe," Oberreit said.

The MSF head of mission in Greece added that the detention centers had harmful impact on refugees' physical and mental health, considering that 60 percent of the migrants were children and women escaping the horrors of war.