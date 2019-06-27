MSF Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Response to Crisis in DR Congo Ridden by Ebola Outbreak

The humanitarian crisis in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), ripped by heavy fighting, Ebola epidemic and measles outbreak, has reached unprecedented scale and requires an urgent response, international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The humanitarian crisis in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), ripped by heavy fighting, Ebola epidemic and measles outbreak, has reached unprecedented scale and requires an urgent response, international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday.

"Multiple humanitarian crises are unfolding in Ituri province, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and hundreds of thousands of people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance," a statement issued by the organization said.

MSF repeatedly called upon the international humanitarian groups to address the crisis. However, the majority of the displaced people are not able to receive even basic aid.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time there are important humanitarian needs in the country. This time we are seeing not only mass displacement due to violence but also a rapidly spreading measles outbreak and an Ebola epidemic that shows no signs of slowing down, all at the same time.

This is unprecedented," Moussa Ousman, MSF head of mission in the DRC, said.

According to Ousman, people are dying from malaria, measles and diarrhea, the diseases that are preventable and can be cured.

"That is very worrying. Especially as it has not yet been possible to vaccinate against measles because of the ongoing Ebola outbreak, and the fear of Ebola further spreading," he said.

Ebola epidemic has repeatedly broken out in the Central African country. The worst outbreak of the virus, which is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organization to have a 50-percent fatality rate, took place in West Africa in 2013-2016.

The recent outbreak in DRC was announced in summer 2018. The epidemic is still unveiling. According to the recent data from the country's Health Ministry, the disease claimed over 1,500 lives since last August.