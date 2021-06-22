MSF Calls on BioNTech to Share COVID-19 Vaccine Technology With Developing Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Monday called on the German biotechnology company BioNTech, which produces an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, to urgently share its vaccine technology and knowledge with manufacturers in developing countries with vaccine shortages.

"Ahead of tomorrow's @BioNTech_Group shareholder meeting, we call on the company to immediately and openly share its vaccine technology and knowledge with able manufacturers in developing countries! Make it a #PeoplesVaccine now," Lara Dovifat, Campaign and Advocacy Advisor for MSF's Access Campaign, tweeted on Monday.

According to MSF, some African countries would be able to produce an mRNA vaccine if the technology were shared and financial assistance provided to them.

The mRNA vaccine technology of BioNTech has advantages for manufacturing in that it is possible to store it at standard refrigerator temperatures for one month, it is adaptable to new variants, and able to be produced at smaller production sites having no experience in vaccine production.

BioNTech has a long-term plan to establish mRNA facilities in Africa in the next four years. The European Union is also eager to support an initiative to invest in mRNA together with African manufacturers. However, Dovifat argues that four years is too long and there is need for additional manufacturing capacity now.