MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost Migrant Resettlement From Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) In an open letter to the EU leaders, the president of the prominent charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urges an end to a deal between Brussels and Ankara to contain asylum seekers on the Greek islands to determine if they could apply for asylum in Europe, and calls for quick migrant evacuation.

MSF blames the European polices for creating a humanitarian crisis on the Greek islands of Samos and Lesbos, with more than 17,000 people living in reception and identification camp of Moria (Lesbos) which has a capacity of about 3,000 and 7,000 people in the center in Samos, which has a capacity of around 630.

The organization asks the EU to end the policy of containment, break the deal with Turkey, and to increase the relocation channels from Greece to other European states.

"In 2016, you decided that trapping people on these islands was a necessary and temporary measure. We warned you of the humanitarian consequences of your deal with Turkey ... Today we see the result of that decision: a chronic state of emergency and an endemic cycle of human suffering," the letter reads.

"This human tragedy needs to stop. Stop this deliberate collective punishment of people in search of safety in Europe. Urgently evacuate the most vulnerable people from these centres to safe accommodation in other European states. End the policy of containment.

Break, once and for all, the cycle of suffering on the Greek islands," the MSF international president, Christos Christou, said.

Christou slammed appalling conditions in the migrant reception centers, where people who survived torture and sexual violence were trapped for months, without proper medical care or access to basic facilities.

"It is outrageous to see these conditions in Europe - a supposedly safe continent - and to know that they are the result of deliberate political choices... After four years, it should be clear to you that policies which attempt to deter people from coming to Europe will only result in more deaths and suffering... No political reasoning can justify measures that deliberately and consciously inflict harm - and we have repeatedly warned you these policies do. Stop ignoring it, stop pretending that they don't," Christou said.

Under the 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the European Union stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

The EU border agency Frontex estimates that the migrant flow to Greece from Turkey surged 31 percent since the start of 2019 as people seek a better life in the European Union.