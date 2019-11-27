UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Calls On EU To Break Deal With Turkey, Boost Migrant Resettlement From Greece

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost Migrant Resettlement From Greece

In an open letter to the EU leaders, the president of the prominent charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urges an end to a deal between Brussels and Ankara to contain asylum seekers on the Greek islands to determine if they could apply for asylum in Europe, and calls for quick migrant evacuation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) In an open letter to the EU leaders, the president of the prominent charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urges an end to a deal between Brussels and Ankara to contain asylum seekers on the Greek islands to determine if they could apply for asylum in Europe, and calls for quick migrant evacuation.

MSF blames the European polices for creating a humanitarian crisis on the Greek islands of Samos and Lesbos, with more than 17,000 people living in reception and identification camp of Moria (Lesbos) which has a capacity of about 3,000 and 7,000 people in the center in Samos, which has a capacity of around 630.

The organization asks the EU to end the policy of containment, break the deal with Turkey, and to increase the relocation channels from Greece to other European states.

"In 2016, you decided that trapping people on these islands was a necessary and temporary measure. We warned you of the humanitarian consequences of your deal with Turkey ... Today we see the result of that decision: a chronic state of emergency and an endemic cycle of human suffering," the letter reads.

"This human tragedy needs to stop. Stop this deliberate collective punishment of people in search of safety in Europe. Urgently evacuate the most vulnerable people from these centres to safe accommodation in other European states. End the policy of containment.

Break, once and for all, the cycle of suffering on the Greek islands," the MSF international president, Christos Christou, said.

Christou slammed appalling conditions in the migrant reception centers, where people who survived torture and sexual violence were trapped for months, without proper medical care or access to basic facilities.

"It is outrageous to see these conditions in Europe - a supposedly safe continent - and to know that they are the result of deliberate political choices... After four years, it should be clear to you that policies which attempt to deter people from coming to Europe will only result in more deaths and suffering... No political reasoning can justify measures that deliberately and consciously inflict harm - and we have repeatedly warned you these policies do. Stop ignoring it, stop pretending that they don't," Christou said.

Under the 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the European Union stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

The EU border agency Frontex estimates that the migrant flow to Greece from Turkey surged 31 percent since the start of 2019 as people seek a better life in the European Union.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Europe Turkey European Union Brussels Ankara Greece Border 2016 2019 All From Refugee

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

7 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

21 minutes ago

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid ..

1 minute ago

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister f ..

1 minute ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation organized free medical eye c ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.