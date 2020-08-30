MSF Calls on EU to Provide Over 350 Undocumented Migrants Rescued at Sea With Safe Place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) global humanitarian organization on Sunday called on European countries to provide over 350 undocumented migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea with a safe place as the Sea-Watch 4 rescue ship carrying them has been stranded at sea.

Earlier in the day, the MSF said that over 350 survivors, including pregnant women and children, who were denied a place of safety in Europe, were already on board the Sea-Watch 4 ship. The organization provided them with medical assistance, treating people for fuel burns, dehydration, hypothermia and traumatic injuries.

"More than 350 rescued people on board #SeaWatch4 urgently need a place of safety. Some survivors were rescued over a week ago. #MSF & @seawatch_intl provided an emergency response where #EU states are failing, abandoning people to drown. Now, we are stranded at sea," the MSF wrote on Twitter.

In early August, the MSF entered a partnership with Germany's Sea Watch non-governmental organization to resume search and rescue operations for irregular migrants in the Mediterranean Sea amid what many call the European Union's brutal push-back policies, amplified by COVID-19.