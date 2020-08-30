UrduPoint.com
MSF Calls On EU To Provide Over 350 Undocumented Migrants Rescued At Sea With Safe Place

MSF Calls on EU to Provide Over 350 Undocumented Migrants Rescued at Sea With Safe Place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) global humanitarian organization on Sunday called on European countries to provide over 350 undocumented migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea with a safe place as the Sea-Watch 4 rescue ship carrying them has been stranded at sea.

Earlier in the day, the MSF said that over 350 survivors, including pregnant women and children, who were denied a place of safety in Europe, were already on board the Sea-Watch 4 ship. The organization provided them with medical assistance, treating people for fuel burns, dehydration, hypothermia and traumatic injuries.

"More than 350 rescued people on board #SeaWatch4 urgently need a place of safety. Some survivors were rescued over a week ago. #MSF & @seawatch_intl provided an emergency response where #EU states are failing, abandoning people to drown. Now, we are stranded at sea," the MSF wrote on Twitter.

In early August, the MSF entered a partnership with Germany's Sea Watch non-governmental organization to resume search and rescue operations for irregular migrants in the Mediterranean Sea amid what many call the European Union's brutal push-back policies, amplified by COVID-19.

