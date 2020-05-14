UrduPoint.com
MSF Condemns Deadly Attack On Hospital In Afghan Capital

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

MSF Condemns Deadly Attack on Hospital in Afghan Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Wednesday condemned the deadly attack on a maternity hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul, which claimed at least 24 lives.

On Tuesday, militants attacked the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital and MSF-operated maternity ward inside the healthcare facility. Two newborns and several nurses were among the victims. So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"MSF condemns this senseless act of cowardly violence, which cost the lives of many people, and which has deprived women and children in Kabul of a fundamental healthcare service, in a context where access to essential care is already limited," the MSF said in a press release.

According to the MSF, one of the staff members of the organization was likely among the dead.

The rights group added that one woman gave birth to a child while the fighting was ongoing, and "both are doing well."

Medical activities in the maternity ward are currently suspended, as patients and staff were evacuated.

