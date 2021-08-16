UrduPoint.com

MSF Cuts Back Presence In Kabul After Militant Takeover

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) health charity has reduced its presence in the Afghan capital after militants seized control of Kabul, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

"As we see how the situation in Kabul develops, MSF yesterday advised its Afghan staff to go home and is temporarily reducing the number of international staff in its coordination office," the charity said.

The nonprofit said it would continue to operate in the key cities of Herat, Kandahar, Khost, Kunduz and Lashkar Gah.

MSF warned last week that a rise in violence had caused widespread displacement and exacerbated access to health care. With the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) overrunning cities, medical facilities find themselves on the front-lines.

