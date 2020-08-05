MSF Donates Wound Kits to Beirut Hospital, Assesses Needs for Further Aid Following Blast

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) global humanitarian organization said on Wednesday it had organized a donation of wound kits to one of the hospitals in the Lebanese capital of Beirut and is looking into ways to step up assistance following the devastating explosion.

A massive twin blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving nearly half of the city demolished and producing scores of casualties. The latest situation update stated 108 people killed and more than 4,000 others injured. This is expected to put a further strain on Beirut hospitals already bending under the pressure of COVID-19 patients.

"Beirut: We are assessing the most pressing needs in hospitals and identifying additional ways in which we can provide assistance in such tragic circumstances," MSF said on Twitter.

The statement was initially posted by MSF President Christos Christou, who also elaborated in what other ways the organization was assisting Beirut.

"@MSF is organizing a donation of wound kits to one of the facilities treating the many wounded. We are also seeing whether patients who need further surgery can be referred and treated in one of our hospitals after they've been stabilized," Christou said on Twitter.

Additionally, the MSF chief said some members of the organization in Beirut went to local health facilities right after the blast to assist health workers with treating the injured. None of the MSF local staff was hit by the explosion, he added.

According to the Lebanese authorities, irregularities in the storage of a massive batch of explosives some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the Beirut port was what had caused the horrendous explosion.