MSF Estimates Hundreds of Wounded Sudanese Fled to Chad in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Hundreds of wounded Sudanese fled Sudan's western region of Darfur to neighboring Chad to escape fighting and ethnic violence, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday.

The health charity said a hospital in the eastern Chadian town of Adre saw an influx of wounded refugees over three days in June, with the vast majority of arrivals suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

"This influx of casualties at Adre hospital was one of the largest, in terms of volume, that our teams have ever seen, with 858 war-wounded people received from 15 - 17 June - including 387 on 16 June alone," MSF said.

The emergency room received an average of 46 wounded patients each day. They were mainly men suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, back and legs. Female and child patients represented a minority. The hospital also tended to 62 pregnant women with gunshot wounds between June 15-18.