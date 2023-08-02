Open Menu

MSF Estimates Hundreds Of Wounded Sudanese Fled To Chad In June

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MSF Estimates Hundreds of Wounded Sudanese Fled to Chad in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Hundreds of wounded Sudanese fled Sudan's western region of Darfur to neighboring Chad to escape fighting and ethnic violence, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday.

The health charity said a hospital in the eastern Chadian town of Adre saw an influx of wounded refugees over three days in June, with the vast majority of arrivals suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

"This influx of casualties at Adre hospital was one of the largest, in terms of volume, that our teams have ever seen, with 858 war-wounded people received from 15 - 17 June - including 387 on 16 June alone," MSF said.

The emergency room received an average of 46 wounded patients each day. They were mainly men suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, back and legs. Female and child patients represented a minority. The hospital also tended to 62 pregnant women with gunshot wounds between June 15-18.

Related Topics

Minority Chad Sudan June Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

11 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

27 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

1 hour ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

1 hour ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

1 hour ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World