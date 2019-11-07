UrduPoint.com
MSF Halts Work In Hospital In Yemeni Southwest Amid Houthi Attacks - MSF

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

MSF Halts Work in Hospital in Yemeni Southwest Amid Houthi Attacks - MSF

International humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Thursday that it suspended work in its hospital in the Yemeni southwestern province of Taiz and evacuated patients amid attacks carried out by the Houthi movement

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) International humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Thursday that it suspended work in its hospital in the Yemeni southwestern province of Taiz and evacuated patients amid attacks carried out by the Houthi movement.

The Yemeni army said on Wednesday that civilians were killed and injured as a result of the attacks. The city was targeted with ballistic missiles and drones, a move which, according to the Yemeni officials, aimed to declare war and undermine efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

"The hospital, which is operated by MSF in [the port city of] Mocha, Yemen, was damaged by the attacks on buildings nearby.

No injuries or deaths were reported among our staff and patients. Activities in the hospital are currently suspended," the organization tweeted.

The organization stressed that the MSF personnel was currently working on the transfer of patients to other facilities.

It also added that the hospital was opened in August 2018 "to provide emergency and surgical care to patients who were wounded during the armed conflict."

The conflict in Yemen has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the 24-million population currently in need of aid and protection.

