MSF Mourns 3 Workers Killed In Ethiopia

Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an international health charity, announced on Friday the murder of two of its coordinators and a driver working in Ethiopia.

"We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding what happened," MSF said in a press statement.

Maria Hernandez, a 35-year-old emergency coordinator from Spain, Yohannes Halefom Reda, a 31-year-old Ethiopian assistant coordinator, and their 31-year-old Ethiopian driver Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael disappeared while traveling in the restive Tigray region on Thursday. Their car was found empty and their bodies lying a few meters away.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian health official who leads the World Health Organization, said he was devastated by the news.

"It is unacceptable. WHO condemns any attack on humanitarian workers who are working to help others, just as we condemn attacks on civilians," he tweeted.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said the attack happened in Abiy Addi area, where the Tigray People's Liberation Front operates. Ethiopia declared a victory in the fight against the northern region's former ruling party in November but has been accused of violence against civilians.

