MSF Records Growing Arms Shipments to Both Sides of Libyan Conflict Despite UN Embargo

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Head of Mission in Libya Michael Fark has told Sputnik that the organization is noting increasing numbers of weapons, munitions and troops sent to Libya's two rival factions, the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, despite a United Nations arms embargo on the North African country.

"Since January 2020 we are seeing a significant influx of new arms, munitions and fighters on both sides," Fark said.

On February 12, the UN Security Council passed a resolution endorsing the conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya, held on January 19. The conclusions include commitments to comply fully with an arms embargo imposed on the North African country and to take all possible steps to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame has also stated that both sides of Libya's ongoing conflict have committed violations of the arms embargo.

However, the UN measures have failed to improve the situation in Libya, Fark stated, adding that a greater number of civilians are at risk as violent clashes intensify.

"Despite efforts at a ceasefire, Libya is far from a safe place. Our teams report that the situation for civilians is getting worse as we reach ten months since military clashes [in April 2019] led to renewed conflict," he said.

The MSF mission head also expressed concern for a large number of migrants and asylum seekers currently held in detention centers, predominantly in Tripoli. Migrants could end up being caught in the crossfire, he warned, citing a missile attack on the port of Tripoli on Tuesday.

Despite the escalation of violence in Libya and the inherent risks of crossing the Mediterranean Sea, Fark stated his belief that migrants will continue their attempts to reach Europe.

"The reality is desperate people facing violence and stripped of their fundamental human rights will continue to attempt the deadly sea crossing, regardless of the risks," Fark stated.

On Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced the end of Operation Sophia, the union's anti-smuggling mission off the coast of Libya. In its place, Borrell announced that the EU will use aerial, maritime and satellite assets to monitor violations of the UN arms embargo.

Tariq al-Jarushi, a member of Libya's eastern-based parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday that his administration fully supports any EU measures to enforce the arms embargo, citing Turkey's military support of the Libyan National Army's rival, the Government of National Accord.