UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Records Growing Arms Shipments To Both Sides Of Libyan Conflict Despite UN Embargo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:10 AM

MSF Records Growing Arms Shipments to Both Sides of Libyan Conflict Despite UN Embargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Head of Mission in Libya Michael Fark has told Sputnik that the organization is noting increasing numbers of weapons, munitions and troops sent to Libya's two rival factions, the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, despite a United Nations arms embargo on the North African country.

"Since January 2020 we are seeing a significant influx of new arms, munitions and fighters on both sides," Fark said.

On February 12, the UN Security Council passed a resolution endorsing the conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya, held on January 19. The conclusions include commitments to comply fully with an arms embargo imposed on the North African country and to take all possible steps to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame has also stated that both sides of Libya's ongoing conflict have committed violations of the arms embargo.

However, the UN measures have failed to improve the situation in Libya, Fark stated, adding that a greater number of civilians are at risk as violent clashes intensify.

"Despite efforts at a ceasefire, Libya is far from a safe place. Our teams report that the situation for civilians is getting worse as we reach ten months since military clashes [in April 2019] led to renewed conflict," he said.

The MSF mission head also expressed concern for a large number of migrants and asylum seekers currently held in detention centers, predominantly in Tripoli. Migrants could end up being caught in the crossfire, he warned, citing a missile attack on the port of Tripoli on Tuesday.

Despite the escalation of violence in Libya and the inherent risks of crossing the Mediterranean Sea, Fark stated his belief that migrants will continue their attempts to reach Europe.

"The reality is desperate people facing violence and stripped of their fundamental human rights will continue to attempt the deadly sea crossing, regardless of the risks," Fark stated.

On Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced the end of Operation Sophia, the union's anti-smuggling mission off the coast of Libya. In its place, Borrell announced that the EU will use aerial, maritime and satellite assets to monitor violations of the UN arms embargo.

Tariq al-Jarushi, a member of Libya's eastern-based parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday that his administration fully supports any EU measures to enforce the arms embargo, citing Turkey's military support of the Libyan National Army's rival, the Government of National Accord.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Army United Nations Europe Turkey Parliament Berlin Tripoli Libya January February April 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

27 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee summons NAB DG Rawalpind ..

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler Honors the Winners of the Holy Quran Awa ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court dismisses contempt petition agai ..

29 minutes ago

We have nothing to hide in AJK: President Masood

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.