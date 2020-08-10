UrduPoint.com
MSF Says Armed Clashes In Yemen's Taiz City Resulted In Civilian Casualties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:08 PM

The Yemeni office of the international humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said on Monday that several civilians were killed over the past few days as a result of armed clashes in the country's city of Taiz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Yemeni office of the international humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said on Monday that several civilians were killed over the past few days as a result of armed clashes in the country's city of Taiz.

"Over the last few days in #Taiz City and surrounding area there have been several armed clashes between various groups, all resulting in civilian casualties that have arrived in @MSF supported health facilities.

#Yemen," MSF wrote on Twitter.

The humanitarian organization again called on all armed groups operating in the country to abide by international humanitarian law and avoid civilian casualties.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now. The Arab alliance, led by Saudi Arabia, has been launching air raids against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

