MSF Says Distributing Tents, Providing Water to Somalis Affected by Severe Flooding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has started distributing tents and kits for cooking and providing drinking water in the central and southern regions of Somalia that have been affected by heavy flooding.

Heavy rains triggered flooding in Somalia at the end of October, leaving more than 270,000 people displaced, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"The main Beledweyne [district in central Somalia] hospital is not functional due to the floods and the town is still flooded. MSF sent a team to assess the conditions and we see that people need everything.

First things that are needed are drinking water, toilets. We also see that people need food, shelter and urgent medical attention," Gautam Chatterjee, the MSF representative in Somalia, said.

The Hiiraan region in Central Somalia has seen the most devastating damage, the group said, and the district of Beledweyne is completely flooded.

An MSF team on the ground have reported seeing medical conditions like diarrhea, respiratory tract infections and vector-borne diseases. Chatterjee also expressed concerns regarding the possible increase of malnutrition among Somali children.