MSF says forced to close coronavirus centre on Lesbos

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday said it had been forced to shut down a coronavirus isolation centre on the Greek island of Lesbos over a planning dispute.

The centre serving the massively overcrowded camp of Moria was closed "after local authorities imposed fines with potential criminal charges related to urban planning regulations.

"MSF strongly condemns the authorities' failure to identify a solution to keep the isolation centre open when there is still a risk of COVID-19 spreading through nearby Moria reception centre, where more than 15,000 refugees are living in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions," a statement said.

Greek authorities have kept island camps under coronavirus lockdown since March, prompting criticism from rights groups.

So far no cases have been reported among camp residents on the islands.

MSF on Thursday warned that Lesbos' public health system "would simply be unable to handle the devastation caused by an outbreak in Moria."It said over 300 people at high risk due to their age or chronic medical condition, as well as their families, lived in the camp.