UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Says Forced To Close Coronavirus Centre On Lesbos

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

MSF says forced to close coronavirus centre on Lesbos

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday said it had been forced to shut down a coronavirus isolation centre on the Greek island of Lesbos over a planning dispute

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday said it had been forced to shut down a coronavirus isolation centre on the Greek island of Lesbos over a planning dispute.

The centre serving the massively overcrowded camp of Moria was closed "after local authorities imposed fines with potential criminal charges related to urban planning regulations.

"MSF strongly condemns the authorities' failure to identify a solution to keep the isolation centre open when there is still a risk of COVID-19 spreading through nearby Moria reception centre, where more than 15,000 refugees are living in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions," a statement said.

Greek authorities have kept island camps under coronavirus lockdown since March, prompting criticism from rights groups.

So far no cases have been reported among camp residents on the islands.

MSF on Thursday warned that Lesbos' public health system "would simply be unable to handle the devastation caused by an outbreak in Moria."It said over 300 people at high risk due to their age or chronic medical condition, as well as their families, lived in the camp.

Related Topics

March Criminals From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

4 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

4 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

5 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

18 minutes ago

Elementary, secondary education foundation to be m ..

1 minute ago

Russians Detained in Belarus Are Suspected of Prep ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.