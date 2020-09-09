UrduPoint.com
MSF Says Largest Greek Migrant Camp Burnt To Ground, Some 12,000 Left Without Shelter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:21 PM

The Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has been burnt to the ground, leaving some 12,000 residents, including children, without shelter, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has been burnt to the ground, leaving some 12,000 residents, including children, without shelter, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday.

"The time bomb exploded. Moria camp burned to the ground after fires started last night.

~12,000 men women & children evacuated the camp and are on the streets. We saw the fire spread across #Moria & rage all night long. The whole place was engulfed in flames, we saw an exodus of people from a burning hell with no direction," Marco Sandrone, the MSF field coordinator on Lesbos, tweeted.

The MSF is working to address the crisis, he added.

