MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a statement that it opened a special center to treat COVID-19 patients in one of the most populated areas in northeastern Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

"The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has opened a COVID-19 treatment center in a wing of the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II hospital in Petare, one of the most populated areas of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela," the press release said.

The center was set up in collaboration with the local authorities and has 22 beds, including 16 inpatient beds and six intensive care beds. Along with medical care, patients and their families will receive psychological care, the organization added.

"MSF also trained Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II hospital staff and provided them with personal protective equipment (PPE). A 100-person team of MSF and hospital staff ” including doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, psychologists, technicians, and transport and maintenance personnel ” have already begun caring for patients with COVID-19 symptoms," the press release added.

The humanitarian organization also said that it operated three ambulances and rehabilitated five public ambulances to transport patients, not only COVID-19 ones, between hospitals and from local diagnosis centers to hospitals.

Venezuela has confirmed so far more than 1,300 cases of the coronavirus, including 11 fatalities. Meanwhile, over 300 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.