MSF Says Outpatient Appointments in Herat Clinic Rising as Other Hospitals Closed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on reported on Wednesday a surge in outpatient consultations in a health facility which it operates in the Afghan city of Herat amid the closure of other nearby hospitals.

"In #Herat, the number of outpatient consultations provided at @MSF's Kahdestan clinic has increased due to the suspension of other clinics in the area," the organization tweeted, adding that its clinic has treated 555 patients over the last week.

The hospital is continuing COVID-19 treatment, including 44 severely ill patients, the MSF noted in a thread of follow-up tweets.

In addition, the clinic is treating 60 patients with severe acute malnutrition, it said.

The Swiss-based NGO is carrying on with health activities in the cities of Herat, Kandahar, Khost, Kunduz, and Lashkar Gah.

On Monday, the MSF told Sputnik that it had reduced its presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul after its takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) a day prior.