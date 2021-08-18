UrduPoint.com

MSF Says Outpatient Appointments In Herat Clinic Rising As Other Hospitals Closed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 10:42 PM

MSF Says Outpatient Appointments in Herat Clinic Rising as Other Hospitals Closed

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on reported on Wednesday a surge in outpatient consultations in a health facility which it operates in the Afghan city of Herat amid the closure of other nearby hospitals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on reported on Wednesday a surge in outpatient consultations in a health facility which it operates in the Afghan city of Herat amid the closure of other nearby hospitals.

"In #Herat, the number of outpatient consultations provided at @MSF's Kahdestan clinic has increased due to the suspension of other clinics in the area," the organization tweeted, adding that its clinic has treated 555 patients over the last week.

The hospital is continuing COVID-19 treatment, including 44 severely ill patients, the MSF noted in a thread of follow-up tweets.

In addition, the clinic is treating 60 patients with severe acute malnutrition, it said.

The Swiss-based NGO is carrying on with health activities in the cities of Herat, Kandahar, Khost, Kunduz, and Lashkar Gah.

On Monday, the MSF told Sputnik that it had reduced its presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul after its takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) a day prior.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Lashkar Gah Herat Kandahar

Recent Stories

US Court Reschedules Sentencing for Russia's Grich ..

US Court Reschedules Sentencing for Russia's Grichishkin to August 20 - Judge

2 minutes ago
 Number of Wildfires in Italy Soars 3.5 Times This ..

Number of Wildfires in Italy Soars 3.5 Times This Summer - Association

2 minutes ago
 UN Personnel Move From Kabul to Kazakhstan to Redu ..

UN Personnel Move From Kabul to Kazakhstan to Reduce Risk - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Shibli stresses for modern technology to end riggi ..

Shibli stresses for modern technology to end rigging in next elections

2 minutes ago
 Pak evacuates 1,100 personnel from Kabul: Fawad

Pak evacuates 1,100 personnel from Kabul: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 More than 200 mourning processions held amid tight ..

More than 200 mourning processions held amid tight security at Parachinar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.