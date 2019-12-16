UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Says Ready To Provide More Support To Libyan Civilians Amid Fresh Clashes Near Tripoli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

MSF Says Ready to Provide More Support to Libyan Civilians Amid Fresh Clashes Near Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group stands ready to provide additional assistance to Libyan civilians after Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced the final offensive to Tripoli, Michael Fark, the MSF head of mission for Libya and the Mediterranean, told Sputnik.

Late on Thursday, Haftar announced the beginning of the final offensive to take Tripoli. Libyan media reported that clashes between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Haftar's forces were taking place in several areas around the capital.

"MSF teams are monitoring the larger context and humanitarian needs and are standing by to provide additional support to the conflict affected population if and when needed," Fark said.

The MSF official stressed that although the frontlines and areas of control around Tripoli remained largely unchanged in the eight months of the resurgence of violence in the country, the situation was still extremely alarming for civilians due to indiscriminate shelling, gunfire and airstrikes that hit densely populated areas.

"The ongoing fighting in Libya is taking a heavy toll on civilians, including migrants and refugees caught in the crossfire of the conflict between militias," he stressed.

Fark added that MSF medics had distributed essential medication, and hygiene and wound treatment kits in shelters and hospitals in and around Tripoli over the past several months.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA and led by Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Tripoli Libya Media Government Refugee

Recent Stories

PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day ..

19 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

40 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

40 minutes ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

42 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

1 hour ago

National cricket teamâ€™s players are eager for te ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.