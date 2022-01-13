UrduPoint.com

MSF Says Staff Were Intentionally Killed In Ethiopia's Tigray

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 10:13 PM

MSF says staff were intentionally killed in Ethiopia's Tigray

The killing of three Doctors Without Borders (MSF) personnel in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region last June was "intentional" and not a case of crossfire, the medical charity said on Thursday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The killing of three Doctors Without Borders (MSF) personnel in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region last June was "intentional" and not a case of crossfire, the medical charity said on Thursday.

The bodies of three MSF staff -- a Spaniard and two Ethiopians -- were found next to their burnt and bullet-ridden car in the northern region, where conflict has been raging for more than a year.

In a preliminary internal review of the killings, MSF said the trio had been driving south of Abi Adi to assist victims of the fighting.

"Just over an hour into the journey, their car stopped. Their bodies were later found at distances of 100-400 metres (yards) from the car and their injuries showed that each suffered multiple close-range gunshot wounds," said Paula Gil, the head of MSF Spain.

"This information confirms that the attack was not consistent with crossfire injuries, but instead was an intentional killing of three humanitarian aid workers."

