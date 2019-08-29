UrduPoint.com
MSF Says Yemen's Aden In Chaos, Multiple Casualties Reported

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:59 PM

MSF Says Yemen's Aden in Chaos, Multiple Casualties Reported

The international humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders) reported on Thursday that the Yemeni port city of Aden has been plunged into chaos amid fighting between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The international humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders) reported on Thursday that the Yemeni port city of Aden has been plunged into chaos amid fighting between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

Major fighting erupted in Aden on Wednesday, after the internationally recognized government announced that it had restored control over the neighboring Abyan governorate. According to the MSF, just within few hours after the fighting began 51 people were admitted to the hospital, including 10 who were dead on arrival.

"It's total chaos here. There was fighting in the city all day yesterday. Things appear to have calmed down a bit this morning, but we expect the hostilities to resume at any point," Caroline Seguin, the MSF program manager for Yemen, was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to Seguin, it is difficult to establish which side controls which neighborhood in Aden, with the airport closed and a growing risk of being trapped by the fighting.

The program manager said that the MSF teams were standing by to receive more wounded, and the organization informed the armed groups as well as the Saudi-led coalition about its location. At least 80 patients are currently in the hospital where the MSF is operating.

Aden has become a major battlefield since August 9, when the STC took over the presidential palace, military camps and government buildings defeating their allies in the fight against the Houthi movement. Pressured by the Saudi coalition, the STC later agreed to join a ceasefire and withdrew its forces from some key positions.

Nevertheless, the clashes later continued with the Yemeni government accusing the United Arab Emirates of providing support to the armed uprising of the separatists, which Abu Dhabi vehemently denies.

The armed conflict in Yemen government forces and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict world's worst humanitarian crisis.

