MSF Sounds Alarm Over Disastrous Health Situation at 2 Migrant Camps in Libya - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday warned about a catastrophic medical situation in Zintan and Gharyan migrant detention centers, located south of the Libyan capital Tripoli, confirming that more than 20 people have died there from suspected tuberculosis and other illnesses since last September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday warned about a catastrophic medical situation in Zintan and Gharyan migrant detention centers, located south of the Libyan capital Tripoli , confirming that more than 20 people have died there from suspected tuberculosis and other illnesses since last September

"MSF staff who were recently granted access to two detention centers in Libya found a catastrophic medical situation among the people detained there. The situation in Zintan and Gharyan detention centers ... is consistent with reports, later confirmed by UN agencies, that at least 22 people have died there from suspected tuberculosis and other diseases since September 2018," MSF the statement read.

During their first visit to Zintan camp in May, the MSF staff found about 900 people detained there, with 700 of them being trapped in an overcrowded hangar with no shower or access to drinking water.

"Healthwise, it was a disaster. A tuberculosis outbreak has likely been raging for months in the detention center. The situation was so critical that we immediately arranged lifesaving referrals to hospital during our initial visits," Julien Raickman, the MSF head of mission in Libya, said as quoted in the statement.

MSF has arranged a total of 16 referrals to hospital between May 25 and June 19 and also distributed food, blankets and hygiene items, while scaling up its medical and humanitarian response.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated in April, when the Libyan National Army began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.