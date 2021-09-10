UrduPoint.com

MSF Suspends Work In Ethiopia's Tigray, 3 Other Regions Under State Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:51 PM

MSF Suspends Work in Ethiopia's Tigray, 3 Other Regions Under State Order

The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday it was forced to suspend its activities in several regions of Ethiopia, including conflict-torn Tigray, for three months following an order from the Ethiopian Agency for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday it was forced to suspend its activities in several regions of Ethiopia, including conflict-torn Tigray, for three months following an order from the Ethiopian Agency for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO).

"Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has suspended all activities in the Amhara, Gambella and Somali regions of Ethiopia, as well as in the west and northwest of Tigray region, to comply with a three-month suspension order from the Ethiopian Agency for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) on 30 July," the organization said in a statement.

The MSF noted that it had undertaken all necessary actions to comply with the order and assist the ACSO with its investigation, including "putting all medical and humanitarian programmes into full suspension for a period of three months."

However, this decision, according to the organization, resulted in people from regions suffering humanitarian crises being discharged from MSF clinics, leaving them with "even further limited access to healthcare." Additionally, the organization said that around 1,000 Ethiopian staff are on standby at home due to the suspension, while nearly all international staff have left the country.

In the first half of 2021, the MSF provided over 200,000 people with outpatient consultations, admitted nearly 4,000 patients to hospitals and assisted about 1,500 women during childbirth in the four regions where the organization's services have been suspended, the release said.

Ethiopia is currently dealing with a protracted armed conflict in one of its northern provinces. Fighting in the Tigray region broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party � Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) � of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia.

An estimated two million of Tigray's six million people are reported to have fled their homes amid the hostilities, and an estimated 900,000 people are likely experiencing famine conditions. In addition, about 33,000 severely malnourished children are projected to face imminent risk of death if more aid is not forthcoming to the people of Tigray, according to UN figures.

Related Topics

United Nations Civil Society Ethiopia July November Women All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to ..

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to isolate it

31 minutes ago
 Only one fairytale finish in teenager showdown at ..

Only one fairytale finish in teenager showdown at US Open final

1 minute ago
 Self submission of annual tax returns: IRD Sets up ..

Self submission of annual tax returns: IRD Sets up Facilitation Desks in AJK

1 minute ago
 US Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry ..

US Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Election Meddling - Sour ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary seeks report on fertilizer application f ..

Secretary seeks report on fertilizer application for upcoming wheat season

1 minute ago
 Theranos fraud trial delayed over possible Covid e ..

Theranos fraud trial delayed over possible Covid exposure

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.