MSF to Resume Search, Rescue Operations of Migrants in Mediterranean

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said in a statement on Sunday that it would resume search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean in partnership with the SOS MEDITERRANEE non-profit organization by the end of July amid the humanitarian inaction of the European Union in handling the EU-bound migration flows.

"Our presence at sea is to save lives - that's the bottom line. But we will not be silent while vulnerable people suffer. 'European leaders' condemnation of the killings of vulnerable refugees and migrants in Libya must be met with the resumption of official search and rescue operations, disembarkation in places of safety and the immediate evacuation and closure of all detention centres," Sam Turner, the MSF head of mission for search and rescue, was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the MSF, a Norway-flagged ship named Ocean Viking is set to go to the Central Mediterranean at the end of July.

The responsibilities are split in a way that the SOS MEDITERRANEE crew will be in charge of search and rescue operations on water, while the MSF crew will provide medical and humanitarian assistance to the rescued people on board, the MSF said on its website.

The last MSF search and rescue ship, the Aquarius, was forced to cease operations in December 2018.

The so-called Mediterranean route is one of the most popular, but also the most dangerous tracks of migration to the European continent. Thousands of irregular migrants risk their lives embarking upon a sea passage on unsafe, decrepit boats not designed for such long transfers and often operated by smugglers. According to the International Organization for Migration, a total of 597 people died since January trying to reach the European Union by sea via the Mediterranean.