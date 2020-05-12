(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The international medical NGO, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), is working in Syria's Al-Hawl refugee camp, which houses over 74,000 people in the northeastern Hasakah province, to identify those who are at a higher risk for severe illnesses due to COVID-19, Emmanuel Massart, the MSF coordinator of operations in Syria, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The MSF previously expressed concerns that Syria will not be able to cope with the coronavirus outbreak since its health care infrastructure has been weakened by years of conflict.

"In Al Hol camp, we continue to run an inpatient nutrition center and a tent-based wound care program for those who cannot reach the clinics, while also providing water and sanitation support in the camp.

We have also started mapping vulnerable people who are more likely to develop severe illnesses because of COVID-19 and are sharing targeted health awareness messages and hygiene kits accordingly," Massart said.

According to the MSF coordinator, there are relatively few confirmed coronavirus cases in northern Syria, but the health care system will be overwhelmed if COVID-19 spreads quickly, as there is already a "never-ending flow of patients" to hospitals amid the ongoing conflict.

Syria has so far confirmed 47 COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related fatalities.