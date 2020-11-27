UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Urges Governments To Disclose All Deals On COVID-19 Vaccines - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

MSF Urges Governments to Disclose All Deals on COVID-19 Vaccines - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organization, has called on governments around the world to make public their deals with pharmaceutical companies on vaccines against the coronavirus disease, Kate Elder, the senior vaccines policy advisor for MSF's Access Campaign, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the MSF official, the organization has called for transparency regarding all COVID-19 vaccine licensing as well as clinical trial costs and data, considering that vaccine development has been funded by taxpayers' money.

"Governments should publish bilateral agreements with pharmaceutical companies for COVID-19 vaccines, particularly since these deals are made using public funds," Elder said.

The adviser also called for including liabilities and indemnification into vaccine purchasing agreements.

"Liability and indemnification in the event of severe adverse effects following immunization need to be discussed and clarified so that the respective responsibilities of the purchaser and manufacturer are spelled out in the purchase agreement," she said.

Elder insisted that all relevant quality, safety and efficacy data without any omission should be made available to the regulators, the World Health Organization and the public.

"Omitting to submit relevant quality, safety and efficacy data may result in incomplete assessments therefore putting patients' lives at risk ... applicants should consider making all relevant clinical data available to the public," the adviser suggested.

MSF's Access Campaign is advocating for development and access to affordable medicines across the globe.

Related Topics

World Money May Event All Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

30 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

38 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

48 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

52 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

32 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.