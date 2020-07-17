UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Urges Greece Against Using Lockdown As Tool To Trap Migrants In Island Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

MSF Urges Greece Against Using Lockdown as Tool to Trap Migrants in Island Camps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Doctors Without Borders urged the Greek government on Thursday to lift "discriminatory" COVID-19 lockdown for migrants in island reception centers, saying that the long restriction of movement has already generated more violence and affected mental health of the facilities' inhabitants.

In March, Greece for the first time put reception centers on its islands on lockdown, thereby forcing over 30,000 of their inhabitants to "remain in these overcrowded and unhygienic" conditions, according to the NGO.

"Despite the fact that there have been zero cases of COVID-19 in any of the reception centres on the Greek islands, and that life has returned to normal for local people and tourists alike, these discriminatory measures for asylum seekers and migrants continue to be extended every two weeks," the MSF said.

The humanitarian organization argued that the measure is "absolutely unjustified from a public health point of view," given the current epidemiological situation in the country.

The lengthy lockdown, it went on, has already led to the deterioration of medical and mental health of migrants who found themselves "trapped" in the facilities.

The NGO warned that "COVID-19 should not be used as a tool to detain migrants and refugees" and called for their evacuation, especially those belonging to high-risk groups, from the reception centers to safe accommodation.

Related Topics

Greece March From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

1 hour ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.