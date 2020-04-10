MSF Urges Yemeni Authorities to Allow Aid Deliveries After First COVID-19 Case Confirmed

Yemen's rival authorities must allow the delivery of life-saving medical supplies and permit foreign health care personnel to offer treatment after the country confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Yemen's rival authorities must allow the delivery of life-saving medical supplies and permit foreign health care personnel to offer treatment after the country confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a press release on Friday.

"More personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing capacity urgently needs to be imported into Yemen both for the national health system and for humanitarian organisations," MSF Operations Manager for Yemen Caroline Seguin said in a press release.

COVID-19 treatment centers have already been established in Sana'a and Aden, MSF stated, but supplies are limited and there is little money to pay staff, meaning that the disease could spread rapidly within the country.

Seguin added that while the majority of MSF's personnel in the country are Yemeni citizens, health care professionals from other countries will be needed to curb the outbreak.

"While we have the strength that 90% of our staff in Yemen is Yemeni, extra support in the coming weeks and months will be vital for a workforce that is already badly overstretched," she said.

The organization stated that it has begun talks with both sides in Yemen's long-running conflict to coordinate response measures, noting that this will be challenging given that the country's health care system was already failing to meet citizens' needs before the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Yemen's National Emergency Committee confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease in the country, registered in the eastern province of Hardamaut. The committee stated on Twitter that the individual was receiving the necessary medical treatment.