MSF warns of looming shutdown in Madagascar

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned Thursday that it might have to close its operations in Madagascar within three weeks as its staff are being denied visas

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned Thursday that it might have to close its operations in Madagascar within three weeks as its staff are being denied visas.

MSF said that since March, it had provided critical medical care to 6,000 malnourished children across 20 localities during the severe food and nutrition crisis in southern Madagascar.

Five straight years of low rainfall have wiped out harvests and cut off access to food for many in the region, and the situation is expected to worsen as the lean season draws nearer.

MSF said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, its international staff had been granted non-renewable three-month visas -- but since July, due to the threat of the Delta variant, Madagascar was no longer granting MSF such access for aid workers.

Without human resources, MSF will not be able to maintain its activities, it said.

"travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic should not prevent relief organisations like MSF from responding to other equally high priority crises," said MSF emergency manager Berengere Guais.

"Ten of our international staff will be leaving the country in two days as their visas will expire.

The other 12 staff will have to leave in three weeks." Guais said all international MSF staff working in Madagascar had to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Geneva-based Doctors Without Borders is a worldwide movement of nearly 65,000 people which provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

MSF said its teams have distributed 300 tonnes of food in Madagascar, with another 750 tonnes expected to be distributed by October.

There is also ongoing water distribution to 30,000 people, with new wells and boreholes planned.

"If MSF is not granted new entry visas all projects will have to close and MSF will be forced to terminate the contracts of more than 150 Malagasy staff currently working to implement its emergency operations," it said.

Most of southern Madagascar's population relies on agriculture, livestock and fishing. Food production has been dramatically low since 2019.

Aid agencies have struggled to attract public attention to the crisis, and aid funds are lacking.