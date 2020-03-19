UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSU Chemists Say Can Start Producing Components For Fast COVID-19 Tests In 7 Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

MSU Chemists Say Can Start Producing Components for Fast COVID-19 Tests in 7 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Chemists at the Moscow State University (MSU) are set to roll out the production of DNA primers for express diagnostics of coronavirus to potentially cater millions of tests, the MSU press service said in a press release.

"The Moscow university's chemists are ready to launch a full-scale production of DNA primers for fast diagnostics of COVID-19 using test systems based on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method," the statement read.

Such systems rely upon DNA-oligonucleotides (short fragments of DNA chains) which, according to MSU Chemistry Department Dean Stepan Kalmykov and Natural Compounds Chemistry Chair Head Aleksey Kopylov, can be easily integrated into the existing Russian-made tests.

The synthesis and purification of DNA-oligonucleotides, which the MSU said it had conducted in collaboration with chemists from the Russian academy of Sciences, could help launch mass production right now and make quantities adequate enough to supply millions of tests.

Earlier in the day, Russia reported its first death of a COVID-19 patient - a 79-year-old woman with preexisting health conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure. The country at the moment has verified 133 cases after over 133,000 tests, including five people who have recovered.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Women National University From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

43 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

1 hour ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

2 hours ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.