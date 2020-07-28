(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russia's major mobile network operator MTS announced on Tuesday that it received the country's first ever license for providing 5G//IMT-2020 mobile services in the 24.25-24.65 GHz range in 83 regions across the country, with the license expiring on July 16, 2025.

Business clients and large manufacturing enterprises will be the first users of the fifth-generation network.

"Obtaining the first 5G license in Russia is a historic moment for the industry. We are now one step closer to a new era in the history of communication, digitization and the development of new IT products. For MTS, the fifth-generation technologies are an important toll for more active development of the new eco-system, primarily in the field of automation projects for business users," MTS President Alexey Kornya said, as quoted in the company's statement.