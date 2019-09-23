Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem asserted on Monday Syria's commitment to the political process during talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem asserted on Monday Syria's commitment to the political process during talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, media reported.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the foreign minister received Pedersen this morning to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

According to the SANA news agency, Muallem also reiterated Damascus' readiness to continue cooperation with Pedersen. Syria is ready to combat terrorism in accordance with international law, he added.