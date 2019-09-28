Muallem Expresses Support for Relocation of UN Headquarters as Proposed by Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik he supports the relocation of the United Nations headquarters earlier proposed by Russia.

"Why not ... Because we have difficulties.

Look at the barriers everywhere," Muallem said on Friday, responding to whether he supported the issue raised by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On Thursday, Lavrov said that Moscow might resort to advocating for the relocation of the UN headquarters, currently located in New York City, amid the United States' refusal to grant visas to 10 members of the Russian delegation for the UN General Assembly's high-level week.