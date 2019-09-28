Muallem Says Discussed Constitutional Body With Guterres, No Fixed Date of 1st Meeting Yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that he had discussed the recently established Syrian Constitutional Committee with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, adding that there was no set date for the body's inaugural meeting yet.

"One of the items we discussed about the constitutional committee is how much it is important for the future of Syria," Muallem said on Friday.

When asked whether the date of the first meeting of the committee had been determined, the foreign minister said, "not yet."

"No fixed date yet," Muallem added.